Check out what new Casement park will look like in this fly-through video

A fly through video of the proposed new Provincial Stadium at Casement Park was played to the capacity crowd at the Ulster Football Final between Tyrone and Down today.

Ulster GAA unveiled the video to supporters before the senior game providing a panoramic view of the iconic stadium bowl, proposed sporting and community facilities as well as the project’s planned education, culture and heritage centre.

Ulster GAA submitted its planning application for a new Provincial Stadium at Casement Park in early 2017 following an unprecedented 32-week community consultation.

Findings from the consultation process revealed that 95% of people that responded to the design were in favour of the project which proposes a spectator capacity of 34,186.

Tom Daly, Chairman of the Casement Park Project Board said the GAA were extremely excited about the plans for our new stadium.

"We want GAA members, people in the local community and everyone that has an interest in the project to see for themselves the impact it will have and to have their voice heard on the project."

"The Ulster GAA team is looking forward to the outcome of the planning application later this year and the opportunities that the stadium will provide for future generations across, Belfast, Antrim and Ulster.”

Casement Park in its current guise

The video, was produced by Casement Park’s Award-winning design architect’s Populous.