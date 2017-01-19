Check out this video of Carlos Tevez getting absolutely mobbed as he arrives in China

Normally when your flight lands in a new country, the best welcome you can hope for is a sleazy looking guy holding up a sign with your name on it.

Carlos Tevez got slightly more than that when he arrived in China. In fact, he got a lot more than that.

Here's the moment all hell breaks lose as Tevez emerges at Pudong airport, Shenhua fans live up to reputation for crazed and rowdy support pic.twitter.com/KGFKCxm25f — Cameron Wilson (@CameronWEF) January 19, 2017

We think that’s what you call a hero’s welcome.

Tevez, 32, has joined Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in a deal worth a reported £615,000 a week.

And if every one of these fans buys a shirt with his name on the back, it might just prove good value.

Chinese fans greet the arrival of their new signing Carlos Tevez at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. pic.twitter.com/v3aw6phCWB — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 19, 2017

Before Tevez starts feeling too pleased with himself, we should point out it was a similar story when Demba Ba arrived a couple of years ago.

Legendary Demba Ba arrives in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/zigQEnHozg — Soccer St. (@SoccerSt_) June 29, 2015

Expect to see more and more scenes like this as big names continue to arrive in the CSL.