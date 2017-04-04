Check out this picture tribute to Kerry legend Colm Cooper
04/04/2017 - 10:58:00Back to Colm Cooper Sport Home
Kerry footballing legend Colm Cooper has brought the curtain down on a 15 season county career in which he has claimed five All-Ireland titles and eight All-Stars.
The 33-year-old also collected a club All-Ireland title with his club Dr Crokes earlier this year.
Brendan Murphy from Sportsfile sent us this 46-image pictorial montage by way of tribute.
It says more than a 1000 words, I'm sure you'll agree
Colm Cooper: 'It is very rare for people to achieve their ultimate dreams in life - I just have'
Join the conversation - comment here