Check out this goalie’s ridiculous attempt at time-wasting
The AFCON group game between Senegal and Algeria ended in a 2-2 draw yesterday, and it was clearly the result the Senegal goalkeeper wanted.
Khadim N'Diaye took time-wasting to a ridiculous level in the final minutes of the game.
While making a run up to take a goal kick he contrived to kick himself in the ankle and then tumbled dramatically to the ground.
OH...MY...GOD....😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LiCzGNERaD— AntMcfc (@AntMcfc_) January 23, 2017
Senegal were guaranteed top spot in the group before the game even kicked off and Algeria were near-certain to go home - so N'Diaye’s antics didn’t really matter.
But in that case, why even bother?
Viewers were left shaking their heads.
@AntMcfc_ pic.twitter.com/YcD1L0jJI7— Arsènal (@LocomotionAFC) January 23, 2017
@SemperIiber 😂😂 It's 90th minute, Senegal vs Algeria, 2-2. Completely irrelevant game. Lad was time wasting for no reason at all lol.— AntMcfc (@AntMcfc_) January 23, 2017
@mikeywilko @TheOddsBible @adyslough @cbarsenal more ridiculous every time, is he time wasting? Genius— Laurence new (@LaurenceNew) January 23, 2017
@colingall @TheOddsBible @MichaelDesta hahahha seems legit— martin desta (@martindesta) January 23, 2017
