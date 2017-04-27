Check out this Cork trainer’s ecstatic reaction to Punchestown win

This is how you celebrate properly.

Forget playing it cool and pretending to be calm about the whole thing.

Big successes deserve big celebrations - watch Robert Tyner show us how it’s done.





The Kinsale-based breeder trainer has enjoyed a 30-year career in horse-racing, with a string of wins on both the point-to-point and national hunt circuits over the years.

But he was still quite literally jumping for joy when Vision Des Flos won the Land Rover Bumper at Punchestown on Tuesday.

The clip of his celebration has gone viral on social media, with racing fans enjoying his unbridled celebrations (sorry).

As one commenter said: “Superb, that's what racing is all about.”