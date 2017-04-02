Check out these great goals from today's relegation battle between Monaghan and Armagh

Two great goals were scored at today's cracking Ulster derby at Clones in the Lidl National League Division One relegation battle between Monaghan and Armagh.

Cathriona McConnell shot straight to the net from a first-half free and Caroline O'Hanlon fired a brilliant late goal for Armagh but it was too little, too late.

Monaghan won in the end by 2-15 to 2-12, and with Mayo's victory over Kerry, this means that the Ulster teams will have to meet again in a straight relegation play-off. The winner will stay in Division One, the loser will be relegated.

Also today, Donegal defeated Cork to book a semi-final place. The remaining semi-final slots will be known after the outstanding fixture between Mayo and Donegal.