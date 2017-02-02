Check out the trailer for the new George Best biopic

The dream and the nightmare encapsulated within the life of George Best is documented in a biopic to be released this month, writes Stephen Barry.

The film, Best (George Best: All By Himself), is set to premiere in Belfast and Dublin ahead of its Irish cinema release on Friday, February 24, with the trailer released today…

The heart-breaking portrait of football’s first rock-and-roll superstar examines the flawed genius’ rise to the top of the game, winning the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968, and his dramatic fall, due to alcoholism and depression.

Famously called the ‘greatest player in the world’ by Pelé, the Belfast boy set the footballing world alight before his career at the top level burned out before he turned 29.

Best, commissioned by the BBC, made by Fine Point Films and directed by Daniel Gordon, will have its Irish premiere at the Belfast Film Festival on Thursday, February 16, followed by a screening at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival on Saturday, February 18.

Gordon and producer Trevor Birney will attend both screenings and take part in a Q&A afterwards.

Tickets for the screenings in Belfast and Dublin are on sale now.