Check out Paul O’Donovan’s ’chilled’ out interview on a great day for Irish at Rowing Championships

It’s been another great day for Skibbereen rowers in semi final action at the World Championships in Florida.

First up Paul O’Donovan won his semi final of the lightweight single sculls in comfortable style.

Playing it cool - Paul O'Donovan speaks to @EvanneNiC live from an ice bath in Florida after comfortably winning his world semi-final pic.twitter.com/mCMfx6CoOI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 28, 2017

Then Denise Walsh won her semi by a whisker in the women’s lightweight single sculls to progress to tomorrow’s final.

FACTFILE: @denise_walsh is through to the A final of the women's lightweight single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Florida on Friday. Let's get to know her a bit better https://t.co/7N2k7cMDcS pic.twitter.com/UyE1Xrqdxd — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 28, 2017

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll had already qualified the lightweight men’s pair final which means four Irish rowers are going for medals tomorrow.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll go in the lightweight men’s pair at 5pm Irish time, Paul O’Donovan rows in the lightweight single sculls final at 5.15pm and Denise Walsh goes in the lightweight single sculls final at 5.30pm.

All the action is on RTE 2 from 3.30pm