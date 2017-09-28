Check out Paul O’Donovan’s ’chilled’ out interview on a great day for Irish at Rowing Championships

Back to Rowing Sport Home

It’s been another great day for Skibbereen rowers in semi final action at the World Championships in Florida.

First up Paul O’Donovan won his semi final of the lightweight single sculls in comfortable style.

Then Denise Walsh won her semi by a whisker in the women’s lightweight single sculls to progress to tomorrow’s final.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll had already qualified the lightweight men’s pair final which means four Irish rowers are going for medals tomorrow.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll go in the lightweight men’s pair at 5pm Irish time, Paul O’Donovan rows in the lightweight single sculls final at 5.15pm and Denise Walsh goes in the lightweight single sculls final at 5.30pm.

All the action is on RTE 2 from 3.30pm
KEYWORDS: Rowing, Paul ODonovan, Denise Walsh

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport