Charlie Adam's self-referential tweet to Stoke City is genius

Charlie Adam made waves on social media last week with a brilliantly obscure tweet, a screenshot of his Notes app, announcing that he had extended his contract with Stoke City.

What fans didn’t quite understand was why the midfielder hadn’t simply tweeted it – you had 61 characters to spare, Charlie!

Stoke’s Twitter account retweeted Adam’s tweet with their own congratulations too, and that was that.

But when the club announced that defender Ryan Shawcross had signed a new contract, he got a full photograph and everything.

Adam saw that and decided to reply in good humour, referring to his own tweet from a week ago – give the man a photo opportunity, someone?

Never mind Charlie, some fans thought yours was better anyway.
