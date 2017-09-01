Charlie Adam’s self-referential tweet to Stoke City is genius
01/09/2017 - 00:50:50Back to Sport Home
Charlie Adam made waves on social media last week with a brilliantly obscure tweet, a screenshot of his Notes app, announcing that he had extended his contract with Stoke City.
August 25, 2017
What fans didn’t quite understand was why the midfielder hadn’t simply tweeted it – you had 61 characters to spare, Charlie!
August 25, 2017
Stoke’s Twitter account retweeted Adam’s tweet with their own congratulations too, and that was that.
Good to have you with us for a further year wee man! 👍#SCFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/xVn8pSDQOl— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 25, 2017
But when the club announced that defender Ryan Shawcross had signed a new contract, he got a full photograph and everything.
#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/sLQIKSpFW2— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017
Adam saw that and decided to reply in good humour, referring to his own tweet from a week ago – give the man a photo opportunity, someone?
August 31, 2017
Never mind Charlie, some fans thought yours was better anyway.
August 31, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here