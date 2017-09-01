Charlie Adam’s self-referential tweet to Stoke City is genius

Charlie Adam made waves on social media last week with a brilliantly obscure tweet, a screenshot of his Notes app, announcing that he had extended his contract with Stoke City.

What fans didn’t quite understand was why the midfielder hadn’t simply tweeted it – you had 61 characters to spare, Charlie!

Stoke’s Twitter account retweeted Adam’s tweet with their own congratulations too, and that was that.

Good to have you with us for a further year wee man! 👍#SCFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/xVn8pSDQOl — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 25, 2017

But when the club announced that defender Ryan Shawcross had signed a new contract, he got a full photograph and everything.

#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/sLQIKSpFW2 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017

Adam saw that and decided to reply in good humour, referring to his own tweet from a week ago – give the man a photo opportunity, someone?

Never mind Charlie, some fans thought yours was better anyway.