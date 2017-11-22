Champions League wrap: Griezmann's stunner steals the show

Antoine Griezmann's stunning goal kept Atletico Madrid's Champions League hopes alive as they grabbed a vital victory over Roma.

The France international crashed in a wonderful overhead kick to inspire a crucial 2-0 win over the Italians at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Kevin Gameiro added a late second after Bruno Peres was sent off for Roma, to take Atletico's fight to qualify to the final game with their first win in Group C.

Atletico needed victory after back-to-back draws against Azerbaijan's Qarabag, and Griezmann ended an eight-game goal drought for his club when they needed it most.

Roma remain in the driving seat though as they sit second, two points ahead of Atletico.

The Italians face Qarabag at home in the final game while Atletico head to Chelsea, who made sure of their last-16 place with a 4-0 win in Azerbaijan earlier in the day.

Chelsea's Willian scored twice and was fouled for two penalties.

The Blues' task was made simpler by the 19th-minute red card for home defender Rashad Sadygov, who was sent off for pulling down Willian in the box. Eden Hazard calmly tucked away the penalty.

That helped settle Antonio Conte's team after they survived a 13th-minute scare when Miguel Michel hit the crossbar.

Willian extended the lead after 36 minutes before the Brazilian playmaker was tugged back once more as Chelsea were awarded a second penalty midway through the second half.

Cesc Fabregas scored from the spot, having been forced to take the kick twice after the referee ruled out the first for encroachment, and Willian rounded off the victory five minutes from time with a 20-yard strike.

The second qualifying spot remains up for grabs in Group D after Sporting Lisbon moved within a point of second-placed Juventus courtesy of a 3-1 home win against Olympiacos.

Bas Dost scored either side of a goal from Bruno Cesar for Sporting, with Vadis Odjidja netting a late consolation.

Juventus contested a goalless draw with Barcelona, who arrived in Turin already assured of their place in the knockout stages and who began the match with Lionel Messi on the bench.

Paris St Germain underlined their dominance of Group B with a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic in the French capital to make it five wins from five matches. The Scottish champions shocked most inside the Parc des Princes by taking the lead in the first minute through Moussa Dembele's strike, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Neymar and Edinson Cavani each scored twice while Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves also got their names on the score-sheet for the tournament favourites.

Bayern Munich will finish behind PSG after winning 2-1 at Anderlecht. Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso scored for the Bundesliga side either side of Sofiane Hanni's equaliser.

Manchester United still have a little work to do to ensure they will qualify after losing 1-0 at Basel.

Michael Lang's 89th-minute winner in Switzerland lifted Basel up to second place in Group A ahead of CSKA Moscow on goal difference.

Earlier in the day, a strike from Georgi Schennikov and a Vieira Jardel own goal gave CSKA a 2-0 home win over Benfica.