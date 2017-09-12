Champions League round up: Celtic humbled but Chelsea, Man U and Barca stroll to victory

The opening night of the Champions League group stages went very much to script with the only surprise a CSKA victory away to Benfica in Group A.

In fact the opening night will probably be most memorable for the heavy beatings inflicted by PSG and Chelsea on their respective opponents Celtic and FK Qarabag. In all 28 goals were scored in the eight games.

In Group A Benfica were beaten by CSKA Moscow whose 1-2 away victory was secured when Vasin was able to convert a second half penalty at the second attempt.

In the other game Manchester United overcame FC Basel 3-0 with goals from Rashford and Lukaku following up  Marouane Fellaini’s opener.

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini scores his side’s first goal of the game at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

In Group B Celtic found a rampant PSG to hot to handle and went down 5-0 with a Cavani header sealing the deal for the French side late on.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal at Celtic Park. AP Photo/Scott Heppell

In the other Group B tie Bayern Munich overcame Anderlecht 2-0 with a Thiago goal sealing victory over the 10 man Belgian side in the second half

In Group C Chelsea easily overcame FK Qarabag 6-0 with Pedro’s opener showing the way in an easy victory.

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill reacts to a challenge from Qarabag’s Dino Ndlovu at Stamford Bridge. Photo: John Walton/PA

In an absorbing but goalless game in Rome, Roma could not overcome Athlético Madrid despite home advantage.

In Group D Barcelona showed no mercy with an inspirational two goal Lionel Messi putting Juventus to the sword with an easy 3-0 victory.

In the final game Portugese football received some consolation when Olympiakos failed to stop Sporting Lisbon emerging 1-2 victors despite having home advantage.
