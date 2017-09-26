Champions League: Kane hat-trick rounds off good night for Premier league teams

The two Premier League sides who were on the road for tonight’s Champions League action will be flying home in bright spirits.

In Moscow, Liverpool have drawn 1-1 against Spartak Moscow in Group E.

The points are shared.

In Cyrpus a Harry Kane hat-trick saw Tottenham emerge 3-0 victors against Apoel Nicosia in Group H.

Closer to home Manchester City won 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Group F game at the Etihad.

FT | 🔵 2-0 ⚒



A tough contest but the Blues come out on top thanks to @debruynekev and @sterling7! GET IN!!

You voted @debruynekev tonight's Man of the Match! What a goal!! What a player!!

Elswehere Sevilla, Napoli, Besiktas, Porto and Real Madrid emerged victorious.