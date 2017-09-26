Champions League: Kane hat-trick rounds off good night for Premier league teams
26/09/2017 - 21:55:55Back to Soccer Sport Home
The two Premier League sides who were on the road for tonight’s Champions League action will be flying home in bright spirits.
In Moscow, Liverpool have drawn 1-1 against Spartak Moscow in Group E.
The points are shared. pic.twitter.com/BRqX9I3oJc— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2017
COUTINHOOOOO! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0JZSNQu3Ax— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2017
In Cyrpus a Harry Kane hat-trick saw Tottenham emerge 3-0 victors against Apoel Nicosia in Group H.
FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.twitter.com/6i1kDTxiyF— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 26, 2017
A first @ChampionsLeague hat-trick for @HKane! 🙌 #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/vSXjV7LJas— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 26, 2017
Closer to home Manchester City won 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Group F game at the Etihad.
FT | 🔵 2-0 ⚒ #cityvfcsd— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 26, 2017
A tough contest but the Blues come out on top thanks to @debruynekev and @sterling7! GET IN!! pic.twitter.com/y0kgzTWSui
You voted @debruynekev tonight's Man of the Match! What a goal!! What a player!! #cityvfcsd pic.twitter.com/u80PZDsSD0— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 26, 2017
Elswehere Sevilla, Napoli, Besiktas, Porto and Real Madrid emerged victorious.
#UCL RESULTS!— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 26, 2017
Performance of the night? 💪 pic.twitter.com/2BfJwFfcAg
Join the conversation - comment here