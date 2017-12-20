Champions Cork to face Kerry in Munster derby

Champions Cork will face old rivals Kerry in a big Munster derby in the opening round of 2018 Lidl National League Division 1 fixtures.

Elsewhere, TG4 All-Ireland senior winners Dublin will take on Ulster champions Donegal away from home in a mouth-watering Round 1 tie.

The opening round of fixtures across all four divisions are down for decision on Sunday, January 28, with 2017 TG4 All-Ireland senior runners-up Mayo at home to Westmeath.

Galway, the reigning Connacht senior champions, also have a home fixture to look forward to against Monaghan.

In Division 2, Laois will have home advantage against Cavan, Clare host Sligo, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary make the trip to Armagh, and Waterford visit Tyrone.

Looking ahead, big-city rivals Dublin and Cork are due to meet in Division 1 on February 11, while Mayo will have home advantage for a repeat of last September’s All-Ireland final against Dublin on February 25.

Cork defeated Donegal in May to claim a ninth Lidl NFL Division 1 title in ten seasons – and the two counties will meet again on March 4.

The LGFA is also in a position to announce a restructure of the TG4 championship format for the 2018 season.

The provincial championships will run off as normal but seedings for the new round-robin phase of the All-Ireland series will be based around performances in the provincial campaigns.

The TG4 All-Ireland championships will commence in July, with the All-Ireland finals moving back a week to Sunday, September 16.

Further details in relation to the TG4 championships will be announced in due course.

