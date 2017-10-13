Champagne on ice for Cork City after Bohs stale-mate

by Noel Spillane

Bohemians 0, Cork City 0:

Champions elect for the last six weeks, Cork City have got to keep the champagne on ice for another 48 hours at least after a goalless draw against Bohemians at a wet and damp Dalymount Park tonight.

City’s away point combined with Dundalk’s late win over Bray Wanderers at Oriel Park means that John Caulfield’s boys need a point at home to Derry City on Monday night to fulfil their dream of a first title in 12 years.

Michael Duffy’s 88th-minute goal gave Dundalk a late victory against ten-man Bray.

Cork made two changes with Jimmy Keohane in at right-back for the suspended Steven Beattie, and Greg Bolger was a late call-up for the injured Conor McCormack in the middle of the park.

Bohs’ Keith Long made three changes with Paddy Kavanagh, Dylan Hayes and Dan Casey in for Ian Morris, George Poynton and the suspended Keith Ward.

The big talking point of the first half was Robert Harvey’s 18th minute decision not to award a penalty to Cork when Karl Sheppard was clearly upended by Shane Supple in the box as he reached Greg Bolger’s through ball ahead of the Bohs’ keeper.

Prior to that, Cork were the more offensive and attacking team as Kieran Sadlier had a shot blocked away by Rob Cornwall and then Shane Griffin’s intended cross was charged down by Dylan Hayes.

Ryan Delaney had a back header saved by Supple on the half hour and Gearoid Morrissey drilled wide from outside the box as the visitors sought the lead goall and a goal that might have won them the championship title for the first time since 2005.

Bohs enjoyed their best spell on the restart as McNulty saved from Paddy Kavanagh and Shane Griffin took an Akinade effort off the line after he rounded the keeper and then on the hour Bohs felt they should have had a spot kick when Buckley collided with Akinade in the box but the match referee waved play on again.

Dinny Corcoran headed a good chance wide mid-way through and McNulty saved from Hayes as the tie remained goalless.

Teams:

Bohemians (4-2-3-1) - Supple; Hayes, Cornwall, Casey, Pender (capt); Byrne, Sule; Akinade, Brennan, Kavanagh; Corcoran.

Subs. Gannon for Byrne (half-time), Morris for Sule (93 mins), Morgan, Poynton, Hamilton, Lyons & McCabe (not used)

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Keohane, Bennett (capt), Delaney, Griffin; Bolger, Morrissey; Dooley, Buckley, Sadlier; Sheppard.

Subs. McCarthy for Sadlier (66 mins), Campion for Sheppard (91 mins), McCormack, Ellis, Williams, McLoughlin & Smith (not used)

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Official attendance: 2,766.