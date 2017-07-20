Celtic to face UEFA action following "illict banner" in Linfield clash

Celtic have been hit with UEFA disciplinary action over an alleged "illicit banner" which was displayed during their Champions League victory over Linfield at Parkhead.

Following their 4-0 win on Wednesday night, the club have been hit with three charges on the same day that two earlier cases were being heard by UEFA’s disciplinary body.

Celtic charged for 'illicit' Green Brigade banner plus 'kit infringement' https://t.co/d3akU0wlyU pic.twitter.com/fu9DeGjUq5 — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) July 20, 2017

A UEFA spokesperson told Press Association Sport: "The ’illicit banner’ charge relates to the banner portraying a person in a paramilitary uniform."

Celtic also face action over a "kit infringement" and "blocked stairways".