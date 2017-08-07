Celtic still hopeful over Patrick Roberts return, says assistant Chris Davies

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has revealed there is "constant dialogue" about the possibility of Patrick Roberts returning to Parkhead.

The 20-year-old spent 18 months on loan at the Glasgow club before returning to Manchester City at the end of last season.

Roberts has been linked with a move to French club Nice but, ahead of Tuesday night's Betfred Cup last-16 tie against Kilmarnock at Celtic Park, Davies insisted the Scottish champions still retain hope.

"They have been talking and the situation is always open to a certain extent because the transfer window is still open," Davies said.

"Patrick is someone we really enjoyed working with and there is obviously always going to be home here for Patrick if that suits everybody.

"The exact situation for Pat and Man City will be between him and the club at the moment.

"All I know is we value and rate the player and I am sure that if is right for everybody then something will be done, but we can't really control that at the moment.

"There is constant dialogue really.

"He has been involved in games and stuff with Manchester City but it is not too dissimilar to other players and agents we talk to and keep in touch with.

"That's a normal process, not just with Pat.

"He his playing for Manchester City so I can't comment too much on it.

"All I can tell you from my side and speaking for the manager is how much we enjoyed working with him and the rest will take care of itself."

One of Brendan Rodgers' summer signings, Jonny Hayes, is desperate to make his mark at Celtic.

However, the 30-year-old Republic of Ireland winger's love of playing football does not extend to watching it too much.

"As much as I don't watch football, I enjoy playing it," said Hayes, who signed a three-year deal from Aberdeen.

"I have a toddler to run round after, he keeps me on my toes. He probably watches more football than I do.

"I have always been one for playing football.

"Going back to when I was a kid during the 1998 World Cup final, I was outside in the garden playing football by myself while all my family were indoors watching it.

"I think I had a replica France top on at the time.

"I played football morning, noon and night. As soon as I was home from school it was straight out to play, come in for dinner, watch Power Rangers I think it was at the time, and back out until it got dark.

"As much as it is my job, I do love playing football. I just don't have as much love to watch it, unless obviously the manager tells me I need to watch something, or I need to study up on a little bit.

"But no, never been one for watching too much."

