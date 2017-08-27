Celtic pull out of deal to sign Rivaldo Coetzee after defenders fails medical

Rivaldo Coetzee's proposed move from Ajax Cape Town to Celtic has fallen through after the defender failed a medical, the South African club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was set to sign for the Scottish champions and, after the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday, boss Brendan Rodgers revealed physio Tim Williamson had flown over to South Africa to complete the medical.

However, it emerged Coetzee has an "underlying problem with his right foot" and will be further assessed by his club.

A statement on the South African club's official website read: "Ajax Cape Town can confirm that Rivaldo Coetzee will return to the club from Johannesburg where the player was undergoing a medical examination ahead of a proposed transfer to Scottish champions, Glasgow Celtic.

"Following a routine medical examination carried out by the Celtic medical department they discovered an underlying problem with his right foot. The clubs were therefore unable to conclude the deal based on the medical information available. The player will return to Ajax Cape Town for further evaluation.

"The injury has not hampered Coetzee to date having not missed out on any competitive action either for his club or the national team. Ajax Cape Town can confirm that they were not aware of any condition that would have potentially hampered a transfer to Celtic.

"While disappointed that the deal could not be completed at this point the club are fully committed to giving the player the care and attention required in order to make a full recovery.

"Stuart Baxter, the Bafana Bafana head coach, has been informed as Rivaldo had been called up for the upcoming matches against Cape Verde."

AP