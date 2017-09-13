Celtic face UEFA disciplinary over fan's attempt to kick PSG's Kylian Mbappe

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic following the pitch invasion by a fan during the Champions League tie against Paris St Germain at Parkhead.

The supporter raced onto the pitch from the stands moments before half-time to confront Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe with the hosts 3-0 down to the big-spending French visitors.

The man, wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, raced towards on-loan Monaco forward Mbappe and swung a kick.

He failed to make contact, though, and after falling to the floor was quickly led away by stewards.

On a difficult evening on the pitch for the Scottish champions, this unsavoury incident was the last thing they needed.

UEFA chiefs have already fined Celtic 11 times in less than six years over fan-behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.