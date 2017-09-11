Celtic captain Scott Brown signs new two-year deal
11/09/2017 - 15:48:03Back to Sport Home
Celtic captain Scott Brown has signed a new two-year deal, the club has announced.
The Scotland international is in his 10th year as a Celtic player, and has agreed to extend his stay by a further two years after leading Brendan Rodgers' 'invincibles' to a domestic treble last season.
Defender Jozo Simunovic has also signed a new contract, with his four-year deal set to keep him at the club until 2021.
Join the conversation - comment here