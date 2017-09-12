Celtic captain confident team-mates will bounce back after PSG hammering

Celtic captain Scott Brown has backed his team-mates to bounce back from the 5-0 hammering by Paris St Germain in Champions League Group B at Parkhead.

An Edinson Cavani double and goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and a Mikael Lustig own goal sunk the Scottish champions.

But Brown believes Celtic will give a much better account of themselves against Belgian side Anderlecht in their next European match and at home Ross County in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal at Celtic Park. AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Brown told BT Sport 3: "We will pick ourselves up, not a problem. This team will bounce back.

"We’ve got a huge game coming up at the weekend now and we need to go and win that."

Brown admitted Celtic were not up to the standard their fans are used to seeing at Parkhead.

He said: "I think the first half just wasn’t us.

"In the first half we were very disappointing but in the second half we were very positive.

"We tried to put them on the back foot and put them under pressure but because we were pressing so high up the park we left ourselves a little bit open."

Brown tried to be positive despite the heavy defeat to a star-studded PSG team.

He said: "They’re a great team and they’ve played really well but we’ve got five games to go now (in the Champions League)."

🙌 Thank you @celticfc for the amazing welcome to the legendary Celtic Park 🍀🏟

Looking forward to seeing you in Paris on November 22 👋 pic.twitter.com/ry6lmGjA5r — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 12, 2017

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted his side had not started the game in a positive fashion.

He said: "We were too passive for some reason, we just stood off and weren’t aggressive enough.

"It’s easy to go and play when you are 3-0 down but second half we were much better in that first half hour."

Rodgers paid tribute to the quality of PSG’s line-up.

"That’s the top level of world football you’ve seen there this evening. Right across the pitch. It’s a phenomenal squad that they have."