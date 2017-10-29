Celtic boss unclear how long Patrick Roberts will be out injured for

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it's unclear how long Patrick Roberts will be out injured for.

The winger was substituted early on in their 1-all draw with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers did tell Sky Sports News, he'll definitely miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

He said: "It looks like a hamstring which is unfortunate for him because he started the game very well but we will get a scan on it and see for definite.

"He felt it go so we will see how serious it is."