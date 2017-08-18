Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may shuffle his side for Kilmarnock clash

Boss Brendan Rodgers could reshuffle his Celtic side for the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Winger Jonny Hayes was ill earlier in the week and will be assessed but midfielder Tom Rogic, who came off with a head knock in the 5-0 Champions League play-off win over Astana on Wednesday night, is fit to play.

Defenders Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata (both knee), midfielder Eboue Kouassi (ankle) and striker Moussa Dembele (hamstring), remain out.

Provisional squad: Gordon, Lustig, Tierney, Ajer, Simunovic, Brown, Forrest, Sinclair, Armstrong, Bitton, Hayes, McGregor, Griffiths, Benyu, Ntcham, Ralston, Miller, De Vries.

