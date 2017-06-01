Celtic are to play Shamrock Rovers in a friendly in Tallaght Stadium

Scottish treble winners Celtic are coming to Dublin this summer to take on Shamrock Rovers in a summer friendly.

The Bhoys come to Tallaght Stadium on July 8.

Brendan Rodgers' 'Invincibles' come off the back of an unbeaten domestic campaign and lifted both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Their treble success was their first since the current Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill's reign back in 2001.

"We’re looking forward to going over and taking Celtic to our great supporters in Ireland and it’s good point in the season to get some pre season sharpness," Rodgers said in a statement.

"We’ll have a strong team there, we are not sending a Celtic XI or a reserve team, we are bringing the strongest squad that we have. It will be all the first team squad, players and management."