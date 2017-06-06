Celtic announce game against Rapid Vienna ahead of Shamrock Rovers match

Celtic will head to Austria as part of their preparations for the Champions League qualifiers and the domestic season ahead.

Brendan Rodgers' treble-winners will report back for duty at Lennoxtown in two weeks' time before heading out the following week.

As well as working on the training pitch, Celtic will take on BW Linz in Rohrbach on Wednesday, June 28, before facing Rapid Vienna in Amstetten on Saturday, July 1.

The Hoops also face Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Saturday, July 8, ahead of their first Champions League qualifier the following midweek.