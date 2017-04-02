Celtic and Kolo Toure celebrated their title win with the Toure chant, and it's absolutely perfect

There’s really only one song you can sing when Kolo Toure has helped you to a league title with eight games to go, isn’t there?

Celtic’s 5-0 win over Hearts secured a sixth straight Scottish Premiership title in fine style, with the Bhoys unbeaten in the league so far this season, winning 28 and drawing just two.

Kolo Toure has been a peripheral figure for Brendan Rodgers’ team, making 15 appearances in green and white this season – he also inspired a contender for celebration of the season in the Celtic dressing room.

Amazing.

The 36-year-old came on in the 87th minute of the game, helping Celtic produce an insurmountable 25-point lead over Aberdeen.

And despite the fact he’s not been front and centre, it’s clear people were happy to see the big man enjoy himself.

@celticfc Kolo has the moves 😎💃 — Cola (@leftie1888) April 2, 2017

@celticfc I'm Happy that Kolo is happy — Alex Morris (@Al_Morris_) April 2, 2017

Can Celtic go the season unbeaten? If so, Toure might be about to make history, having done the same with Arsenal in 2004…

Just realised something. If Celtic remain unbeaten will Kolo Toure be the first ever double Invincible? — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) April 2, 2017

… interesting.