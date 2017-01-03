Celtic agree €3.3million fee for Ivorian midfielder

Brendan Rodgers is ready to kick-off Celtic's January spending with a £2.8million (€3.3million) swoop for Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue, it is understood.

The Parkhead outfit have agreed a fee with the 19-year-old's Russian club FC Krasnador.

Now they must strike personal terms and apply for a work permit, but Rodgers is confident the deal will go through.

Press Association Sport understands that a four-year deal has been put on the table and the Hoops boss has high hopes Eboue can become the long-term replacement for current Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

The deep-lying anchorman has made 18 appearances for Krasnador this term and helped them reach the last 32 of the Europa League.

He has impressed Russian pundits with his defensive capabilities but is also noted for his dribbling and passing skills.

Eboue was recently handed his first Ivory Coast call up but has yet to make his international debut.

Celtic are running away with the Ladbrokes Premiership title after opening up a huge 19-lead over nearest rivals Rangers. But Rodgers - who also wants to add an attacking midfield option to his squad - believes signing Eboue now will allow him to get himself adjusted to life at Celtic Park before next year's all-important Champions League qualifiers.