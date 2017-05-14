Celebrating 118 years of White Hart Lane through pictures you may never have seen before

Since it was opened back in 1899, White Hart Lane has been the home of Tottenham Hotspur – and on Sunday, Spurs say farewell to their famous ground after 118 years.

Next season the London club will be playing their home games at Wembley Stadium. Here we take you through some of the oldest and greatest memories of the classic ground.

1903

(EMPICS/EMPICS Sport)

One of the earliest pictures of the ground, this photograph was taken during a third round game of the FA Cup. Spurs played Aston Villa – who were a force in English football at the time.

Sadly for Spurs, this time Villa were too strong, beating the Londoners 3-2 to progress to the next round.

1913

(PA Archive)

Ten years later, Frederik “Fanny” Walden arrived as a new star of the London club. Pictured at the Lane, Walden – an English international who also played cricket to county level – had just signed for £1,700 from Northampton Town.

Who else wants these kits back? Awesome.

1921

(PA Archive)

In 1921 Spurs played a charity match against Corinthian XI, a former English amateur club. The match was played in aid of the Dockland Settlement and Malburn College Boys Club – and the Duke of York is seen here kicking it off.

Imagine if you saw Prince Harry doing that now?

1933

(PA Archive)

The London derby. Well, one of them.

In 1933 Arsenal visited White Hart Lane in the old Division One – the highest English league – with the game finishing one goal apiece.

1942

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

Perhaps it’s apt that in 1942, in the midst of war, it was a fight – in the form of a boxing match – which was held at White Hart Lane.

In 1939 the Football League had been suspended, so football was limited to the Wartime League.

If you’re wondering how this classic boxing match went, Freddie Mills, pictured left, knocked out Len Harvey after only four minutes of fighting.

1957

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

The England national team have used White Hart Lane on some occasions – and are seen here warming up on the pitch prior to a huge clash against Scotland at Wembley.

Goals from Derek Kevan and Duncan Edwards won the game for England 2-1.

1959

(PA Archive)

Just two years later Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield paid a visit to the Lane – and it’s fair to say the largely, if not exclusively, male audience was pretty happy with her appearance.

Mansfield was at the match to speak about Tottenham’s relay service to local hospitals, and it followed a stunning 5-1 victory for Spurs – what a day for the London club.

1963

(PA Archive)

Club legend Dave Mackay is seen with his broken leg in a cast on the sidelines at White Hart Lane, with his son Derek on his lap.

Mackay would go on to join Brian Clough’s legendary Derby County side five years later.

Meanwhile Chelsea would go on to win this match 2-1, two years after Spurs had added their second and last Football League trophy for winning Division One – their first having been won back in the 1950/51 season.

1969

(PA Archive)

This picturesque moment sees two teenagers enjoying a snowball fight outside the ground – making light of the fact Spurs’ home game against Everton had been cancelled due to the weather.

1972

(PA Archive)

In 1972 Tottenham claimed their first Uefa Cup.

Pictured here holding their captain Alan Mullery aloft, Spurs drew against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Lane to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory in the final’s second leg.

1984

(PA Archive)

Spurs repeated the trick in 1984, lifting the Uefa Cup again at White Hart Lane.

Young goalkeeper Tony Parks, pictured with the trophy on his head, saved two penalties against Anderlecht after a 2-2 aggregate draw meant the game went to extra time and then penalties.

1991

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

More boxing at the Lane, this time Chris Eubank (senior) can be seen dodging a right hand from challenger Michael Watson.

The classic fight saw Watson, who was trying to claim the world middleweight title, ahead on points to the 11th round, having knocked Eubank to the ground. However, a devastating uppercut from the reigning champion caused an injury sustained on the ropes which would end the then 26-year-old’s boxing career.

1992

(PA Archive)

Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker are given miniature replicas of the FA Cup – the trophy they won the previous season – by Tottenham chairman Terry Venables at White Hart Lane. The cups were gifts for the pair’s last ever home game at the club.

Lineker would go on to play two years in the Japanese league for his final side Nagoya Grampus Eight, while Gazza moved to Lazio before 12 more years in football. Venables, meanwhile, would be England manager just two years after this photo was taken.

1999

(Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

New developments to the Lane made it quite unrecognisable to the stand which first came into use 100 years earlier.

Now though, the 36,284 capacity isn’t enough for the rising stars of the Premier League.

2008

(Sean Dempsey/PA)

Spurs’ most recent silverware was won in the 2007/08 season – and it was the League Cup, then called the Carling Cup.

The semi-final second leg pictured here at the Lane would finish a whopping 5-1 over fierce rivals Arsenal to make a 6-2 aggregate victory. Incredibly, another London club in the form of Chelsea would meet Spurs in the final – and a 94th-minute winner in extra time from Jonathan Woodgate would clinch the trophy.

2010

(Sean Dempsey/PA)

Raphael Van Der Vaart’s finish past Inter Milan keeper Luca Castellazzi seen here at the Lane would help see the London club through the group stages of the Champions League in 2010/11.

Their challenge for the trophy would eventually be ended by a brilliant Real Madrid side in the quarter finals.

2013

(Stephen Pond/PA)

Talking of Madrid – who at Tottenham wouldn’t want this man back at the Lane?

Gareth Bale left the club in 2013 to become the most expensive signing ever – until Paul Pogba broke the record again this season of course in an £89 million move to Manchester United.

2017

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

On Sunday, Spurs faced Manchester United in the final game at their ground before its demolition.

(Nick Potts/PA)

It was a match of fitting significance – with Spurs pushing to finish second in the top division of English football for the first time since 1963, their 2-1 victory made for the perfect finale.