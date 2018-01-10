CBC Cork reach Dr Harty Cup semi-finals after surging finish

CBC, Cork 1-17

St Colman’s College, Fermoy 1-13

Denis McBarron’s goal in the 56th minute was the crucial score as Christian Brothers College produced a surging finish to reach the Dr Harty Cup semi-finals at Mallow today, writes Denis Hurley.

Cillian O'Donovan, CBC, Patrick O'Flynn and Adam Creed, St. Colman's. Pic: Jim Coughlan

In the first half, the sides were level five times after Christians had had a fast start with scores from Shane Barrett and Robert Downey in the opening minutes.

Colman’s were level thanks to two David Lardner frees – he scored their first five points – but CBC had the edge for much of the early exchanges, using the aerial ability of Downey and Iarlaith Daly to good effect.

Daly was unlucky to see a shot flash across the face of goal on nine minutes, when his side led by one, but Colman’s were 0-5 to 0-4 in front by the 12th minute and their star turn, midfielder Brian Roche, would have had a goal but for a good Daithí Heffernan save.

Four points in a row had CBC 0-8 to 0-5 in front, while wing-back Cillian O’Donovan was prominent in the air, but Colman’s had the deficit back to two points when James Kearney struck for a smart finish on 28, putting them 1-7 to 0-9 in front.

Downey’s third had CBC level at half-time and they hit the front again as Barrett and Tommy O’Connell were on target after the resumption.

The pendulum swung again as Colman’s snaffled four of the next five points, Conleith Ryan and sub Pádraig O’Leary (with his first touch) among the scorers, and they led by 1-11 to 0-12 at the three-quarter mark, their biggest advantage.

Downey replied with a Christians point and then they moved into a lead which would not be relinquished as sub McBarron was on hand to react when Owen McCarthy’s delivery broke.

Daly (two) and Declan Hanlon augmented their advantage in the closing stages, with Colman’s restricted to points from Lardner and sub Patrick O’Flynn.

Scorers for CBC: R Downey 0-4, S Barrett, I Daly 0-3 each, D McBarron 1-0, T O’Connell, K Finn 0-2 each, D Hanlon, O McCarthy, P Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: D Lardner 0-7 (five frees), J Kearney 1-0, P O’Flynn, C Ryan, N Collins, B Roche, E Carey, P O’Leary 0-1 each.

CBC: D Heffernan (Mallow); C Flynn (Na Piarasigh), P Hennessy (Mallow), A Cronin (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Na Piarsaigh), B Hartnett (Douglas), C O’Donovan (Douglas); D Hanlon (Blarney), K Finn (Midleton); T O’Connell (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S Barrett (Blarney); P Power (Blarney), I Daly (Lismore), O McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: D McBarron (Carrigaline) for Power (49), D O’Mahony (Sarsfields) for Daly (60).

ST COLMAN’S COLLEGE: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J Scannell (Fermoy), F Hickey (Ballyduff); G Lardner (Fermoy), E Roche (Bride Rovers), S McCarthy (Fermoy); B Roche (Bride Rovers), E Carey (Kilworth); D Lardner (Fermoy), N Collins (Fermoy), D Dennehy (Watergrasshill); J Kearney (Castlelyons), C Ryan (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy), C Cronin (Watergrasshill) for Kearney (60, injured).

Subs: P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers) for Dennehy (24, injured), P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Carey (44), S Roche (Ballyhooly) for Collins (47), D Morrison (Castlelyons) for McCarthy (58, injured).

Referee: S Stokes (Tullylease).