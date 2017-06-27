‘Catch me if you can’: Watch this tribute to All Blacks’ record try-scorer Doug Howlett

Doug Howlett has earned himself a place in the hearts of fans on both sides of the globe.

The Auckland-native scored a record 49 tries for the All Blacks before relocating to Ireland, where he won the European Cup with Munster in 2008.

Even in a period of New Zealand rugby dominance, none of their sensational talents have yet matched Howlett.

With the Lions bearing the brunt of the All Blacks’ power and skill, Keary’s Renault created this reminder of Howlett’s ability.

26-year-old Julian Savea is closing in on Howlett’s mark, with 46 tries to his name in 53 appearances.