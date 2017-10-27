Cat storms the field during NFL match to become a feline football star

There was an unexpected special appearance during the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dophins.

A feline pitch invader made its way across the field during the Thursday night game, much to the delight of commentators Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The two even did a play-by-play of the cats performance:

“Look at this Jim,” Romo said. “This is like how you ran in high school.

“Perfect form, extension and doesn’t even get phased that there’s people around. Just look at the change of direction.”

For many viewers as well, it was the cat who stole the spotlight during the game.

THERES A CAT ON THE FIELD?! WHY? HOW? THIS IS WHAT THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL HAS BEEN MISSING #TNF 🐱🐱 — 🐍Michaela Muzzy (@MichaelaMuzzy) October 27, 2017

this cat is the most exciting thing that will happen in the NFL this year https://t.co/sImu94Qh0f — hunta (@h_swag44) October 27, 2017

Some even got a little superstitious about the timing of this surprise appearance.

The @MiamiDolphins beat the Falcons, then let a cat cross their path on Halloween weekend and ended up losing to the worst offense in the league by 40 points. #MIAvsBAL #BlackCatDay #NFL — Definitely Rob (@DSAFootballRob) October 27, 2017

And some want cats and football to become a regular thing.

More cats, less football. Every NFL game needs a mischievous cat on the field. — hilary mmmkay (@hilaryous) October 27, 2017

Other Twitter users suggested the NFL could learn a thing or two from this new feline football star.

The Dolphins should sign this cat. It would improve their running game. — Fabio Rojas (@fvrojas) October 27, 2017

Dolphins QB Matt Moore only outscored this cat by 1.5 points #WaiverWireCat😺 pic.twitter.com/4kgqwpUa2f — FantasyFootball Live (@ffootballLIVE) October 27, 2017

Either way, they seem to have a new fan. This is Purrscilla glued to the action at home.

The Ravens won 40-0 in the game played at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore.