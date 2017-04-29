Cast your eyes over the last Tottenham XI to finish above Arsenal

With Tottenham 14 points clear of Arsenal ahead of the north London derby, it’s highly likely Spurs will finish above their local rivals in the league for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

Tottenham’s last game of that season was a 1-1 home draw against Leeds, keeping them seventh, while Arsenal finished 11 points below them in 12th.

With that in mind we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane to see what the Spurs starting XI looked like the last time they placed better than Arsenal.

Ian Walker

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Walker spent almost 12 years at Tottenham, playing more than 250 league games for the club – here, both he and Les Ferdinand can be seen having a competition to avoid the ball.

Colin Calderwood

(Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Here’s Colin Calderwood, having his shirt tugged by a blond-haired Robbie Fowler – if that doesn’t accurately date this picture we don’t know what will.

Gary Mabbutt

(Michael Stephens/PA )

Gary Mabbutt sporting a Harry Kane-style face mask – a good sign for Spurs?

Stuart Nethercott

(Paul Marriott/Empics Sport)

Stuart Nethercott looks resplendent, doesn’t he? What a badge that is on the Spurs shirt.

Justin Edinburgh

(Steve Morton/Empics Sport)

Is it just us, or does Justin Edinburgh look like Harry Kane meets Harry Kewell? What a striker that would be.

David Kerslake

(Steve Morton/Empics Sport)

Another defender? That’s right, five at the back for Spurs, way before Chelsea tried it.

Darren Anderton

(Steve Morton/Empics Sport)

Darren Anderton, floppy hair and all, spent 12 years at the club, playing over 300 league games – there’s a man who knew how to kick a Mitre football.

Gerry McMahon

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

Gerry McMahon completed the midfield two – that’s some fine 1990s hair Gerry.

Teddy Sheringham

(Phil O’Brien/Empics Sport)

Teddy Sheringham scored an absolutely sumptuous volley for Spurs’ goal in this draw against Leeds – he also has the dubious honour of being the Premier League’s oldest goalscorer.

Andy Turner

(Paul Marriott/Empics Sport)

Here’s former Tottenham trainee Andy Turner appearing in a sunshine yellow kit for Spurs – baggy shorts? Check. Finishing above Arsenal? Check.

Jurgen Klinsmann

(Adam Butler/PA)

He may have fallen on the floor often, but Spurs fell on their feet when they signed Jurgen Klinsmann – great hair and a great goalscoring record of 20 goals in his first season.

Gerry Francis

(PA)

And who was in charge of Tottenham during that game? It was none other than Gerry Francis, seen here unmistakeably taking charge of Spurs – will Mauricio Pochettino replicate the former manager’s achievement of finishing above Arsenal? It looks likely.