Caroline Wozniacki wins WTA Final for the first time
29/10/2017 - 13:08:23
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki has won the WTA tennis final for the first time.
She beat Venus Williams in straight sets in Singapore.
Her victory denied the American veteran a first Tour Finals title since 2008.
.@CaroWozniacki downs Venus Williams to claim the biggest title of her career! #WTAFinals— WTA (@WTA) October 29, 2017
HIGHLIGHTS--> https://t.co/Mzul6nz6d1 pic.twitter.com/GPuQ6MgBm0
