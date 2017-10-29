Caroline Wozniacki wins WTA Final for the first time

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki has won the WTA tennis final for the first time.

She beat Venus Williams in straight sets in Singapore.

Her victory denied the American veteran a first Tour Finals title since 2008.
