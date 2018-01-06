Caroline Wozniacki into final of ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki's 2018 season has the chance to pick up where 2017 ended after she booked her place in the ASB Classic final in Auckland.

The Dane ended last year by winning the WTA Tour Finals and another piece of silverware is on offer when she meets Julia Goerges on Sunday.

She had to do it the hard way, though, as a rain-affected week meant she had to play both her quarter-final and semi-final on Saturday.

First up was American wild card Sofia Kenin, where she had to come from behind to win 4-6 6-2 6-4 before seeing off another American Sachia Vickery 6-4 6-4 in the last four.

Vickery had earlier beaten Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-2 in a surprise quater-final result.

Waiting in the final is Goerges, who also had to win twice.

The German, who also ended 2017 in impressive form, saw off Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4 and then Hsieh Su-Wei in a 6-1 6-4 win to book her third succesive final on tour and extend her winning streak to 13 matches.