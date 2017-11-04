Caroline Wozniacki announces engagement to NBA star

Caroline Wozniacki has announced her engagement to her NBA "soulmate" David Lee.

The tennis star, who is currently ranked third in the world, announced the news with a picture of her huge diamond engagement ring on Twitter yesterday.

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

The 27-year-old said: "Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate David Lee."

The happy news comes after the Dane won her 27th and biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals on Sunday.

Wozniacki was previously engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy but they did not make it down the aisle.

Lee is a former forward for the San Antonio Spurs and has also played for Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks and is currently a free agent.