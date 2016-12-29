Carlos Tevez's reported wage in China is blowing people's minds

Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez has reportedly joined Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in a move that makes him the highest paid footballer in the world.

The former Manchester City player, 32, will reportedly earn almost £35 million a year at his new club. We know, it’s absurd.

Carlos Tevez will earn a reported £34.4m a season at Shanghai Shenhua, a deal that would make him the highest paid footballer in the world. pic.twitter.com/7T639m5E7X — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 29, 2016

A proven goalscorer, Tevez heads to China from Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

According to wage reports from the Daily Mail, it means he will earn over £15 million more per year than his compatriot Lionel Messi and this year’s Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of course everyone has been trying to put the mind boggling numbers of Tevez’s reported wage in perspective.

Breaking down Carlos Tevez's reported wages at Shanghai Shenhua:



£2.86m a month

£660k a week

£94.2k a day

£3.92k an hour

£65 a minute pic.twitter.com/PgtL4UpAqB — Mall-Dogg17 (@theemalldogg) December 29, 2016

By the time you finish reading this tweet Carlos Tevez would have earned approximately £65. 🤑 — Abhishek Mudgal (@Yuvlicious) December 29, 2016

The current minimum wage in Shanghai equates to approximately £257 per month.



Carlos Tevez earns that in just over four minutes. — Kevin Blundell (@kevin_blundell) December 29, 2016

While others were just gob-smacked by it all.

Carlos Tevez becoming the highest paid football player the world is flabbergasting to me — Mase 🤔😎🇦🇶 (@Dmuthalovinmase) December 29, 2016

Carlos Tevez is getting paid 600k a week... A WEEK — jiggyjáy (@Scumbag_Jason) December 29, 2016

But one or two seemed to find it quite inspiring.

Carlos Tevez will start earning £615,000 every week. Highest paid player ever. There's time for everyone to be at the summit of something. — OHIS.....#Net&Grass! (@lordbaruda1987) December 29, 2016

Many were happy for Tevez too of course.

Big up carlos tevez! That contract deal is cray 🔥 — ETC!ETC! (@IAMETC) December 29, 2016

And others think the link-up Tevez will now be able to have with Shanghai’s Colombian international midfielder Fredy Guarin may be a potent source of goals for the club.

Tevez going to score hundreds of goals in China playing with Guarin — Steven Zhang (@SaifNerazzurro) December 29, 2016

On that sort of money, you’d expect him to bag a few…