Carlos Tevez's reported wage in China is blowing people's minds

Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez has reportedly joined Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in a move that makes him the highest paid footballer in the world.

The former Manchester City player, 32, will reportedly earn almost £35 million a year at his new club. We know, it’s absurd.

A proven goalscorer, Tevez heads to China from Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

According to wage reports from the Daily Mail, it means he will earn over £15 million more per year than his compatriot Lionel Messi and this year’s Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of course everyone has been trying to put the mind boggling numbers of Tevez’s reported wage in perspective.

While others were just gob-smacked by it all.

But one or two seemed to find it quite inspiring.

Many were happy for Tevez too of course.

And others think the link-up Tevez will now be able to have with Shanghai’s Colombian international midfielder Fredy Guarin may be a potent source of goals for the club.

On that sort of money, you’d expect him to bag a few…
