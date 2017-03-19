Carlisle meeting called off due to heavy rain
This afternoon's meeting at Carlisle in England has been abandoned following an inspection.
Officials at the track called a 10am check of conditions as the ground was already heavy with substantial rain forecast this morning.
That inspection showed the track to be unraceable, so the card, which was due to feature the fourth leg of the popular Veterans' Chase Series, has been called off.
