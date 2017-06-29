Carles Puyol has brought a world class 6-a-side team to Lionel Messi’s wedding

When one of the greatest footballers to have played the game gets married, you’d better believe there are going to be some handy athletes about.

Carles Puyol is one of those attending Lionel Messi’s wedding this weekend – the former Barcelona defender won six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies at club level, as well as a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

And let’s just say that if a post-wedding football match breaks out on Messi’s big day, it could get a bit one-sided.

Spanning a few eras, from the 1990s to the present day, what a side that is.

First things first, obviously there’s no goalkeeper, but Puyol is more than capable of playing spider keeper as centre-back.

In this fantasy 6-a-side team current Barca left-back, Jordi Alba, plays ahead and to the right of Puyol, while to the left would be Sergio Busquets, pass-master and one of the finest distributors of a ball in the modern game.

Ahead of them in a midfield two would be Xavi Hernandez, who dominated midfields in the Champions League and La Liga as a graduate of Barca’s La Masia academy, with Cesc Fabregas acting as the creative attacking midfielder just ahead of him.

Cesc Fabregas (Peter Byrne/PA)

And up front? Well it’s not bad is it – Samuel Eto’o takes his place as striker. The former Cameroon international footballer scored the equaliser in the 2006 Champions League final against Arsenal, and would get plenty of service from his team mates in this side.

Of course, the other team would probably have Messi in it, so it could be a closer game than you’d think.