Carl Frampton confirms new trainer following Barry McGuigan split
06/09/2017 - 17:55:10
Carl Frampton has confirmed Jamie Moore as his new trainer, following his split from Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.
Moore is a previous European and Irish champion and worked with boxer turned promoter Matthew Macklin.
Frampton says it's a start of 'a new chapter' in his career.
Great to have linked up with my new trainer @JamieMoore777. The start of a new chapter in my career pic.twitter.com/qlVrBvWCf8— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) September 6, 2017
