Carl Frampton confirms new trainer following Barry McGuigan split

Carl Frampton has confirmed Jamie Moore as his new trainer, following his split from Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

Moore is a previous European and Irish champion and worked with boxer turned promoter Matthew Macklin.

Frampton says it's a start of 'a new chapter' in his career.
