Carbery Rangers set up Cork football semi-final against St Finbarr's

By Eoghan Cormican

Carbery Rangers 2-11 St Finbarr's 1-11

Carbery Rangers will play St Finbarr's in the county semi-final after overcoming Castlehaven in this evening's Cork SFC quarter-final.

The reigning champions led 1-8 to 0-6 at the break, their green flag an own goal after the ball struck Castlehaven's Chris Hayes and rolled across the white paint.

Castlehaven narrowed the deficit to three early in the second-half as their West Cork rivals went 29 minutes without adding to their tally.

John O'Rourke ended that barren spell on 43 minutes and they registered a second goal shortly after as Seamus Hayes pounced on a slip by Haven 'keeper Paudie Hurley.

Sean Dineen pegged back a goal for Castlehaven but they were unable to engineer a second.