Carabao Cup wrap: Ireland's Callum O'Dowda scores a beauty as Bristol City stun Crystal Palace

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace were dumped out of the Carabao Cup as Bristol City came from behind to win 4-1 at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako had put Roy Hodgson's much-changed side, who are bottom of the top-flight table with just three points, ahead in the 21st minute.

However, Matt Taylor equalised in the 34th minute after a mistake from Patrick van Aanholt and City were in front five minutes later through a close-range finish from Milan Djuric.

Joe Bryan crashed home a third on the hour when his left-foot drive went in off the crossbar, with Callum O'Dowda knocking in a fourth six minutes later to compound a miserable night for the Eagles.

So Calum O'Dowda just did this - embarrassing from #cpfc. Go from beating Chelsea to making poor Woy say Bwistol in the presser

Elsewhere, Michael Appleton made it two wins from as many matches as caretaker manager after Leicester overcame Leeds to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds, fourth in the Championship, won at Burnley in the previous round and were on their way towards claiming another Premier League scalp when Pablo Hernandez put them ahead.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised with his first goal for the club and the summer signing from Manchester City set up strike partner Islam Slimani in the second half before substitute Riyad Mahrez scored late on to make it 3-1.

Callum Wilson ended his nine-month injury nightmare with a match-winning display as Bournemouth booked a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Striker Wilson, making his first appearance since suffering knee ligament damage in January, rolled home the Cherries' second goal from the penalty spot before teeing up substitute Benik Afobe for the clincher.

Debutant defender Jack Simpson had earlier volleyed the hosts into the lead at the Vitality Stadium, before they were pegged back by a first senior goal from Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier.

A Jesse Lingard double gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over Swansea while Arsenal needed extra time to beat Norwich 2-1.