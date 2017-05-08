Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin may not be good for the McGregor v Mayweather fight

The fight all boxing fans have been waiting for – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin – has finally been confirmed. But it might wreak havoc on another bout fight fans have their hopes on.

The super-fight was announced immediately following Alvarez’s victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, with a date set for September 16.

But that was supposed to be significant for another reason – “We just lost our date to Canelo and GGG,” UFC chief Dana White told Fight Hub, according to Bloody Elbow.

Yep – Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s much-hyped boxing match had been tentatively pencilled in for September 16, despite negotiations between the two camps reportedly having slowed down.

White said recently that the fight would take more than a couple of months to confirm, “if it gets done at all” – and the more time passes the less likely the fight is to happen. Mayweather will have been retired two years in September.

Meanwhile, the Notorious just welcomed his first child into the world, an event he’d taken some time away from UFC to prepare for, and it’s unclear what his next step will be.

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

McGregor previously confirmed his desire to get back into the Octagon, while also suggesting he could box someone else, like Manny Pacquiao, if the Mayweather fight doesn’t get made.

One thing is certain though – regardless of what happens with McGregor and Mayweather, September 16 is a date to keep free.