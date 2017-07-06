Can the Lions come out of the shadows to shock New Zealand? Here's how past deciders ended

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Here we examine previous tours featuring a decisive climax.

1903 - Lions lose 1-0 in South Africa

After two successive draws - the second ending in a 0-0 stalemate - the Lions entered the decider in Cape Town with the whole tour on the line. Two tries swept the Springboks to victory and inflicted upon the Lions a maiden series defeat having prevailed on all four previous tours.

1910 - Lions lose 2-1 in South Africa

There was more misery for the Lions in South Africa when their return proved equally unsuccessful despite taking the series to a decider with an 8-3 win in Port Elizabeth. Cape Town was the setting for their disappointment once more as Tommy Smyth's tourists were crushed 21-5.

1989 - Lions win 2-1 in Australia

The Lions' first visit to Australian shores for 19 years and their first dedicated tour of the country since 1899 teetered on the brink of disaster after a 30-12 mauling in the first Test - their heaviest defeat to the Wallabies. Significant changes were made - among them the selection of Jeremy Guscott, Rob Andrew and Mike Teague - and successive wins were reeled off.

1993 - Lions lose 2-1 in New Zealand

The last Lions tour of the amateur era was a case of what might have been. A dubious late penalty - one of several contentious refereeing decisions - cost them victory in the first Test. Seven days later Wellington proved a happier hunting ground in the shape of a 20-7 victory and a place in Lions legend awaited Gavin Hastings' men, but they were well beaten 30-13 at Eden Park - the arena for Saturday's showdown.

2001 - Lions lose 2-1 in Australia

The Lions dared to dream after crushing the Wallabies 29-13 in the first Test, Brian O'Driscoll and Jason Robinson running in memorable tries, but they unravelled a week later with Nathan Grey's elbow on Richard Hill that ended the influential England flanker's series acting as the catalyst for a 35-14 loss. The Sydney decider was a nail-biter that saw the Lions botch a late attacking line-out to succumb 29-23.

2013 - Lions win 2-1 in Australia

The rivals were hard to separate over the first two Tests, the Brisbane opener lit up by George North's Jonah Lomu-esque try. The build-up to the decider centred on Warren Gatland's contentious decision to drop O'Driscoll for Jonathan Davies, a call that was in part justified by a resounding 41-16 triumph which avenged the heartache of 12 years earlier. The Lions were magnificent in one of their finest performances.