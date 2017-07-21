Can Manchester United win the league after they won the first Manchester derby abroad?

Back to Sport Home

When is a local derby not a local derby? When it’s played thousands of miles away in Houston, USA, of course.

Manchester United and Manchester City have played each other outside Manchester in cup competitions, but never outside the UK.

As part of the clubs’ pre-seasons, they met for one of the less meaningful games in the fixture’s history.

Of course, there was a distinctly transatlantic flavour to proceedings.

In fact, Drake led the teams out – goal-line bling anyone?

When the game got started, however, it was United who took to the foreign pitch better, with Romelu Lukaku in particular impressing after scoring a fine first goal.

Marcus Rashford scored a second to seal the game 2-0, giving United a boost with less than a month to go until the start of the Premier League season.

It might just be pre-season, but with Lukaku enjoying his time at United so far, are Jose Mourinho’s team looking like title contenders?

“Can we win it? We can, but maybe we don’t,” Mourinho told ESPN.

Here’s Paul Pogba being adored by the fans – could he be the difference for United in a title race?

The game was the first between the sides since the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22.

Both United and City wore shirts with the worker bee logo on them, which will reportedly be auctioned off to raise money for victims of the attack.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Manchester, UK, football, Houston, Manchester City, Manchester derby, Manchester United, Premier League, USA, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport