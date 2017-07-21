Can Manchester United win the league after they won the first Manchester derby abroad?
When is a local derby not a local derby? When it’s played thousands of miles away in Houston, USA, of course.
Manchester United and Manchester City have played each other outside Manchester in cup competitions, but never outside the UK.
DOORS ARE OPEN! #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/AMw6nfx2NF— NRG Park (@NRGParkFan) July 20, 2017
As part of the clubs’ pre-seasons, they met for one of the less meaningful games in the fixture’s history.
Of course, there was a distinctly transatlantic flavour to proceedings.
.@Drake in the house! 🙌 #manchesterderby pic.twitter.com/zre7O860B3— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 21, 2017
In fact, Drake led the teams out – goal-line bling anyone?
.@Drake + @ManUtd + @ManCity— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2017
The #ManchesterDerby is here. pic.twitter.com/XMzD1g6d9Z
Drake, the world's oldest ball boy, comes out with the teams. Shaking hands of both sets of players ahead of the #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/P8vRPsq9GL— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 21, 2017
When the game got started, however, it was United who took to the foreign pitch better, with Romelu Lukaku in particular impressing after scoring a fine first goal.
And that's what Lukaku brings. Pace in behind that scares the life out of defenders. Either getting in behind or creating space for midfield— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) July 21, 2017
Oi Pep - might wanna start working on defence and stop buying wingers! #ManchesterDerby #MatchdaySte— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 21, 2017
Marcus Rashford scored a second to seal the game 2-0, giving United a boost with less than a month to go until the start of the Premier League season.
Houston is 🔴! A 2-0 win for #MUFC in the first ever #ManchesterDerby outside of Manchester. pic.twitter.com/D1d5ip1b4g— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) July 21, 2017
FT: #MUFC 2 Man City 0. @RomeluLukaku9 and @MarcusRashford clinch the #Manchesterderby bragging rights! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/DUzEVvXZ4B— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2017
It might just be pre-season, but with Lukaku enjoying his time at United so far, are Jose Mourinho’s team looking like title contenders?
“Can we win it? We can, but maybe we don’t,” Mourinho told ESPN.
Goals from Lukaku & Rashford have given @ManUtd a 2 goal lead over @ManCity. Lukaku & Rashford could prove to be one hell of a combination.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 21, 2017
Easy! Lukaku class. Will score so insanely many goals this season if he doesn't get injured. Rashford and Mkhi good. Pogba🔥The whole team👌— Martin Korneliussen (@loskornelius) July 21, 2017
.@ManUtd @RomeluLukaku9 @MarcusRashford— Maroof Syed (@sirmaroof) July 21, 2017
Win ✅
Lukaku scored ✅
Rashford scored ✅
Mourinho masterclass ✅
Job well done 👍👍👍
Here’s Paul Pogba being adored by the fans – could he be the difference for United in a title race?
.@paulpogba is a popular guy. #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/9SyjrUw25l— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2017
The game was the first between the sides since the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22.
Showing we're #ACityUnited for tonight's #Manchesterderby... pic.twitter.com/mBgI7JMSnL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2017
Both United and City wore shirts with the worker bee logo on them, which will reportedly be auctioned off to raise money for victims of the attack.
