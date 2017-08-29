Calls for fresh inquiry into ticketing deal between Olympic Council and THG

The Oireachtas Committee on Sport has called for a fresh inquiry into the ticketing deal between the Olympic Council of Ireland and THG.

The arrangement was revealed in Judge Carroll Moran's report on the Rio ticketing controversy which was published earlier this month.

The contract was uncovered by the inquiry, but wasn't within the original terms of reference.

The committee has asked Sports Minister Shane Ross to open a new inquiry module to look at the contract.

The Committee is sending a copy of the Moran report to the Director of Corporate Enforcement, and the Public Accounts Committee.

Judge Moran's report into alleged ticket touting at the 2016 games found the seller ,appointed by the Olympic Council of Ireland, was not genuine and provided an inadequate and chaotic service.

The OCI's authorised reseller , Dublin company Pro10, was appointed after THG was rejected by the Rio organising committee however Judge Moran's report found that Pro10 was not fit for purpose and was used ot disguise the continuing role of THG.

The Sport Committee will also ask the OCI to come before it to outline how reforms in the wake of the controversy.

Former OCI president Pat Hickey will be invited to answer questions at the committee, but the members did not decide whether he should be compelled to appear.

The Oireachtas Sport Committee chairperson is Deputy Fergus O'Dowd said: "When Judge Carroll Moran made his report, he wasn't aware this new contract existed and we think that's hugely important because it binds the Olympic Council of Ireland and THG right up to 2026 and there's a number of Olympic games between then and now."