Buzz building ahead of Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool are hoping to end a run of indifferent Premier League form this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Manchester United at 12.30pm.

The home team are seventh in the table at seven points behind top spot, and with just one win in their last four games in the division.

Manchester United can make a big statement in their chase for the Premier League title as a win would put them top of the table - for at least a couple of hours.

Midfielder Juan Mata told Sky Sports News, the team are just getting into their stride.

"It's the second season with this manager and people know and understand him better. I think we've added important players to the squad," he said.

"We're feeling positive vibes in training. It's a good atmosphere in the dressing room but that's because you're winning," he added.

The manager, Jose Mourinho, leads his Manchester United side into one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries and he wants an improvement on their record there.

"Last season we didn't win three points we got one. We got one comfortably without any problem. Let's see what happens this season - we want to win."