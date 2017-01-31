Burnley's run of home victories continues

Burnley's run of home victories continued as a controversial late goal from substitute Sam Vokes secured a 1-0 triumph over Leicester - the Foxes' third successive Premier League defeat.

Vokes fired in from close range in the 87th minute to secure the Clarets' seventh successive win at Turf Moor in all competitions and fifth in the league, although replays suggested he may have controlled the ball with his arm before shooting.

Referee Mike Dean, who had earlier waved away notable penalty appeals from both sides, allowed the effort to stand despite the strong protests of Leicester's players.