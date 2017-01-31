Burnley wrap up club record signing of Robbie Brady
31/01/2017 - 20:39:51Back to Sport Home
Burnley have confirmed the club record signing of Robbie Brady from Norwich.
The Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor to become their second signing on transfer deadline day.
Brady follows Ashley Westwood to the Clarets having spent the last 18-months at Carrow Road following a £7million move from Hull in 2015.
BREAKING: We are delighted to announce the club record signing of Robbie Brady from @CanariesFC on a three-and-a-half year deal. pic.twitter.com/CRiukqkPm8— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here