Burnley wrap up club record signing of Robbie Brady

Burnley have confirmed the club record signing of Robbie Brady from Norwich.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor to become their second signing on transfer deadline day.

Brady follows Ashley Westwood to the Clarets having spent the last 18-months at Carrow Road following a £7million move from Hull in 2015.
