Burnley friendly against Hannover abandoned after crowd trouble

Burnley's pre-season friendly at home to Hannover has been abandoned on police advice.

The Clarets were leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal from Ben Mee when the announcement came.

A short statement on the club's Twitter account read: "Today's game has been abandoned, on police advice."

Photographs showed unrest in the stands, with police holding back Hannover fans from their home counterparts.

🆘‼️😬⚽️ UK: German fans of Hannover 96 and british Burnley fans was fighting today in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/xErJTTRY19 — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) August 5, 2017

Burnley boss Sean Dyche backed the decision of the police.

He told the local press: "They called us in and said: 'Look, we're going to call it for the safety of all involved, stewards, fans, police etc'.

"That was pretty early. The police were in the referee's room, called me, went through the procedure, and obviously we fully support the police's decision.

"Hopefully nobody has got hurt. You can't really tell what's going on from how far away we are, but it didn't look ideal.

"You hope that's gone out of the game and it generally has. The police called it early. No one wanted anything other than a game of football."

A club statement on the trouble was expected later today.