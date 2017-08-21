Burnley fans will hope Chris Wood has improved since this Soccer AM appearance…

Burnley have broken the bank for Chris Wood, the Championship’s 2016/17 top scorer, but a throwback video from Soccer AM might have Bees fans sweating a little.

Wood scored 27 league goals for Leeds last term, and as such naturally attracted interest from further afield – that became crystal clear when the New Zealand striker was absent at the weekend for Leeds’ game against Sunderland.

And as if by magic, by Monday Wood had left Elland Road for Premier League Burnley.

Wood’s goalscoring record will fill Burnley fans with hope – the Turf Moor side have a huge goal-shaped hole in their squad after Andre Gray left the club for Watford earlier in the transfer window.

But this archive footage from Soccer AM might have a few Bees fans questioning whether the club have properly filled that gap.

Wood beats Bullard, but only just – and it’s the quality of the misses from the former Leeds man that make for particularly difficult viewing.

In fact, someone has handily compiled the worst of those misses into one gif.

Welcome to the Premier League, Chris!
