Burnley boss Sean Dyche has had no contact with Everton

Sean Dyche has revealed there has been no contact with Everton regarding their managerial vacancy as he prepares to celebrate his five-year anniversary at Burnley.

The Clarets boss, who was also linked to the Leicester job before it was given to Claude Puel, is considered one of the frontrunners with bookmakers for the post at Goodison Park, which is available after the Toffees sacked Ronald Koeman this week.

It will be five years to the day on Monday since Dyche, the third longest-serving manager in the Premier League, was appointed and he has won promotion to the top flight, twice, and kept the club in the top flight last term.

Whether that persuades Everton's hierarchy to try and tempt him to Merseyside remains to be seen, though Dyche, while flattered, is yet to hear anything.

"(There has been) no contact from any clubs," he said.

"I've said it a few times with the various clubs that have been mentioned - you're always flattered because it recognises the work that myself, my players and staff do.

"You're flattered by the fact some of your work is recognised. It's other people's stories, it's not mine. It's right that I get asked about it.

"Yet again, (Everton are) another good club, I'm respectful of all clubs in all situations. But I'm equally respectful of my situation now. I just get on with it."

Right now, Dyche's stock could be considered at an all-time high, though he does not see taking another job as a case of striking while the iron is hot.

"You could argue I have made the right decisions by staying," he claimed.

"There are people in the game who say, 'You are doing okay, stay where you are', because the grass is not always greener.

"You have to know what you are at now. Somewhere down the line of course I am ambitious enough to wonder what is out there, but I just keep working hard here and keeping that focus.

"It's been very rewarding for me, for my players, for the town, and the club."

At a time when managers are being dispensed of with increasing frequency, Dyche could also be thought of as having one of the safest top-flight jobs given Burnley were looking over their shoulder when he came in at the Championship level in 2012.

Yet, even after five years, Dyche cannot feel at ease.

"It's impossible to be in a comfort zone," he argued.

"Even now people say, 'You can be here for as long as you want' - that's not the case at all because people here will change their opinion very quickly.

"If results go against you, for whatever reason, there's no reality in the business - you could have five injuries to key personnel, no-one cares. All it does is extend your results timeline.

"People have faith in you over a long period, but there still will come a time when people say 'I want them out'. I'm not afraid of it, I get it."

